Former Wrestler Dick Slater Dies at Age 67

Screenshot/Twitter/NWA

Slater cut his teeth in the South and gained notoriety in WWF and WCW. 

By Jenna West
October 18, 2018

Former professional wrestling star "Dirty" Dick Slater has died at age 67, WWE confirmed in a statement.

Born Richard Van Slater, he was an amateur wrestler—and teammate of Paul Orndorff’s—at the University of Tampa. His professional career took off in the early 1970s, particularly in Georgia Championship Wrestling. The Florida native competed in numerous promotions but was best known to national audiences for his time in WCW and a brief WWF run. He also spent time in Japan.

"Slater was a prolific competitor during the 1970s and 1980s in Georgia Championship Wrestling, Mid-South Wrestling and Mid-Atlantic Wrestling, where he teamed with WWE Hall of Famer Bob Orton and had a memorable rivalry with WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts," WWE said in a statement. "WWE extends its condolences to Slater’s family, friends and fans."

NWA also tweeted a statement to confirm Slater's death, calling him "as tough as they come."

"The National Wrestling Alliance sends its deepest sympathies and condolences to the family, friends and fans of Dick Slater," NWA tweeted.

No further details on Slater's death have been released.

You May Like

More wrestling

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)