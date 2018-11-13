Becky Lynch has been pulled off the card for WWE’s Survivor Series pay-per-view due to a legitimate injury.

Tom Phillips announced the change at the beginning of Tuesday night’s edition of SmackDown and confirmed that Lynch had a broken face and a concussion, but did not announce who would be taking Lynch’s place in the match.

Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp reported Tuesday afternoon that Lynch was believed to have suffered a concussion and a broken nose in the final segment of Raw on Monday night. The segment saw Lynch leading an invasion of SmackDown women’s wrestlers and brawling with the Raw women’s division. Lynch was bleeding profusely from the nose area after taking a stiff punch from Nia Jax.

The punch left her momentarily dazed but Lynch carried on with the segment and was covered in blood by the end of it.

When you’re babbling on about avocados, I’m main-eventing my show AND your show. Did you hear that last night, Ronda? That’s the sound they make when The Man comes around. pic.twitter.com/5JGZJIUhDW — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) November 13, 2018

Lynch’s feud with Ronda Rousey was by far the hottest angle in WWE heading into Sunday’s show in Los Angeles, and the blood-soaked finale to Raw only served to heighten the anticipation. Regardless of the injury, Lynch is still one of WWE’s hottest acts and fans will still want to see a matchup between her and Rousey, perhaps at WrestleMania.