WWE Announcer, Oklahoma Sooners Fan Jim Ross Intent on Going to Game Despite Gruesome Injury

Ross basically broke his face.

By Emily Caron
November 17, 2018

Legendary wrestling broadcaster and Oklahoma Sooners superfan Jim Ross suffered a nasty injury Friday night that left his eye swollen shut and did serious damage to the left side of his face. Ross posted a graphic selfie Saturday morning of the injury.

The longtime WWE announcer revealed that he took a "bad bump" and the "concrete went over," which it indeed appears that it did. But never fear, Sooner fans, Ross is "still going to OU Football tonight" — broken face and all — to watch his beloved team take on Kansas.

The WWE Hall of Famer didn't give any further details on the injury.

Ross, whose WWE entrance music is "Boomer Sooner," grew up an Oklahoma Sooners fan and currently resides in Norman, Okla.

The Sooners are scheduled to take on the Jayhawks in their final home game of the season. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET, which gives Ross a few more hours for recovery.

You May Like

More wrestling

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)