Legendary wrestling broadcaster and Oklahoma Sooners superfan Jim Ross suffered a nasty injury Friday night that left his eye swollen shut and did serious damage to the left side of his face. Ross posted a graphic selfie Saturday morning of the injury.

The longtime WWE announcer revealed that he took a "bad bump" and the "concrete went over," which it indeed appears that it did. But never fear, Sooner fans, Ross is "still going to OU Football tonight" — broken face and all — to watch his beloved team take on Kansas.

Took a bad bump last night. The concrete went over.



Still going to @OU_Football tonight. #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/7Hl506SrQ6 — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) November 17, 2018

The WWE Hall of Famer didn't give any further details on the injury.

Ross, whose WWE entrance music is "Boomer Sooner," grew up an Oklahoma Sooners fan and currently resides in Norman, Okla.

The Sooners are scheduled to take on the Jayhawks in their final home game of the season. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET, which gives Ross a few more hours for recovery.