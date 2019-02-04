How to Watch Full WWE ‘Halftime Heat’ Match

While the Super Bowl halftime show featuring Maroon 5 went over like a lead balloon, fans who decided instead to tune into WWE’s “Halftime Heat” were nicely rewarded.

On the 20th anniversary of the first Halftime Heat, WWE decided to revive the gimmick with a six-man tag-team match featuring some of NXT’s biggest stars. It was Ricochet, Velveteen Dream and Aleister Black against Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa and Adam Cole.

Unlike the original Halftime Heat, the match took place live at the WWE Performance Center and was streamed on WWE social media platforms and the WWE Network. Shawn Michaels joined 205 Live commentator Vic Joseph on the call. Bell to bell, the match went 16:15, and you can watch the whole thing below.

(The video above should be cued up to the beginning of the match, or you can skip to the 6:03:07 mark. The match is also available on the WWE Network.)

The event was the idea of WWE executive Paul “Triple H” Levesque, who ran it up the ladder to Vince McMahon. The Chairman loved the idea and gave it the green light.

“Vince is focused on showcasing the future, and he pushed to make this happen,” Triple H told SI.com last week. “He was the most supportive one. This is a big opportunity to go out, in essence, and perform in front of the world.”