John Cena to Host Nickelodeon Revival of 'Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader'

WWE superstar John Cena will host Nickelodeon's revival of the popular game show.

By Emily Caron
February 14, 2019

John Cena will host Nickelodeon's revival of the network's family game show "Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader." Cena will also serve as an executive producer of the all-new episodes, Nickelodeon President Brian Robbins announced Thursday.

The original game show was hosted by stand-up comedian Jeff Foxworthy and aired on the Fox broadcast network. The reboot will begin production in Los Angeles this spring and will premiere later in 2019.

“I’m excited to partner again with Nickelodeon to host this new series," Cena said in a statement. "And I can’t wait to see kids defeat grownups who find themselves back in the classroom.”

Cena has previously partnered with the network twice, serving as host of Nickelodeon's annual Kids' Choice Awards in both 2017 and 2018.

Nickelodeon's revival "follows the original premise of adult contestants putting their knowledge to the test by answering questions taken directly from elementary school curriculum. New game elements will be added to the show, including an additional 'cheat' option, new ways contestants can enlist the help of their grade-school classmates, as well as a 'final exam,' where contestants must answer a question from each grade in a race against the clock."

The 16-time WWE champion is still a part-time performer in the ring alongside his expanding commitments as an actor and television host.

Cena, 41, won Sports Illustrated's 2018 Muhammad Ali Legacy Award in honor of his leadership as a philanthropist.

You May Like

More wrestling

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message