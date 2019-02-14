John Cena will host Nickelodeon's revival of the network's family game show "Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader." Cena will also serve as an executive producer of the all-new episodes, Nickelodeon President Brian Robbins announced Thursday.

The original game show was hosted by stand-up comedian Jeff Foxworthy and aired on the Fox broadcast network. The reboot will begin production in Los Angeles this spring and will premiere later in 2019.

“I’m excited to partner again with Nickelodeon to host this new series," Cena said in a statement. "And I can’t wait to see kids defeat grownups who find themselves back in the classroom.”

Cena has previously partnered with the network twice, serving as host of Nickelodeon's annual Kids' Choice Awards in both 2017 and 2018.

Nickelodeon's revival "follows the original premise of adult contestants putting their knowledge to the test by answering questions taken directly from elementary school curriculum. New game elements will be added to the show, including an additional 'cheat' option, new ways contestants can enlist the help of their grade-school classmates, as well as a 'final exam,' where contestants must answer a question from each grade in a race against the clock."

The 16-time WWE champion is still a part-time performer in the ring alongside his expanding commitments as an actor and television host.

Cena, 41, won Sports Illustrated's 2018 Muhammad Ali Legacy Award in honor of his leadership as a philanthropist.