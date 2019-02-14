WWE is officially on the road to WrestleMania, which leads to natural speculation of a return by the legendary Undertaker.

But regardless of whether or not The Undertaker makes an appearance at WrestleMania 35 this April, he will be a part of the wrestling scene this spring.

Sports Illustrated has learned that The Undertaker has officially come to terms to appear at the Starrcast II wrestling convention in Las Vegas on May 25.

“I know people might assume this is an AEW event, but that is not true,” said Starrcast founder Conrad Thompson, whose convention is a weekend-long event featuring more than two dozen live wrestling-themed shows. “We have wrestlers appearing from every promotion from all over the world, and Starrcast isn’t just for All Elite Wrestling fans, it’s for all wrestling fans.

“The Undertaker is synonymous with wrestling and generations of wrestling fans have grown up with The Undertaker. We wanted to bring something unique to Las Vegas, and there isn’t anyone more special in this business than The Undertaker.”

Thompson, the popular wrestling podcast host, coordinated the first Starrcast last summer in Chicago around “All In,” the independent show put on by many of All Elite Wrestling’s biggest performers.

The “Double or Nothing” show is also set to take place on May 25 in Vegas. While that will certainly lead to rumors that The Undertaker could make an appearance at “Double or Nothing,” there is no direct link between working for AEW and appearing at Starrcast.

“The Undertaker experience is its own standalone experience at Starrcast,” said Thompson, who expects a sell out when for the ’Taker event when it is made available later this month and recommended fans interested in attending acquire a platinum or gold bracelet this Friday at noon ET at Starrcast.com. “We are so proud to bring The Undertaker experience to fans this Memorial Day weekend at Starrcast II.”

Dave Meltzer reported last week in his Wrestling Observer Newsletter that ’Taker had begun taking non-WWE bookings after removing all WWE references from his social media profiles. He is reportedly charging $25,000 per hour for his appearances.

Justin Barrasso can be reached at JBarrasso@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @JustinBarrasso.