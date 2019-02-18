D-Generation X to be Inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The famous group of wrestlers who formed D-Generation X will finally be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

By Tristan Jung
February 18, 2019

D-Generation X will be joining the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019, ESPN reported today.

DX was one of the most influential groups in WWE history and shaped the WWE’s Attitude Era during their tenure. Triple H, Chyna (posthumously), Shawn Michaels, X-Pac, Road Dogg, and Billy Gunn will all join the Hall of Fame at the April 6 induction ceremony at the Barclays Center. Triple H is also the second wrestler to be inducted into the Hall of Fame twice, having also been inducted as an individual.

DX debuted in 1997 and broke as many rules as possible during their run. The group’s first iteration was based around Triple H, Chyna, Shawn Michaels and Rick Rude. X-Pac and the duo of Road Dogg and Billy Gunn were added later.

You May Like

More wrestling

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message