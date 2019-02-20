Report: Chris Hemsworth to Play Hulk Hogan in Movie About Wrestler's Life

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images, Michael Tran/FilmMagic

The movie will reportedly focus on Hogan's rise in the wrestling world.

By Jenna West
February 20, 2019

Chris Hemsworth will play Hulk Hogan in an upcoming biopic on the wrestler's life, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Deals for the film are in the middle of closing with Netflix. Director Todd Phillips and writer Scott Silver will reunite on the Hogan project after working together on the upcoming DC Comics film, The Joker, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Additional producers for the movie include Phillips, Hemsworth, Bradley Cooper and Michael Sugar, who produced Spotlight. Eric Bischoff, who served as president of World Championship Wrestling when it signed Hogan in 1994, will also produce, reports THR.

The movie will reportedly be centered around Hogan's rise in wrestling and act as "an origin story of the Hulkster and Hulkamania." It will not span his entire life or include the scandals from later in his career.

Hogan is one of the greatest wrestlers ever and had a significant impact on the wrestling boom of the 1980s and '90s. However, he was seemingly erased from WWE history over three years ago after a 2007 video surfaced of him using racial slurs. The video, which also featured sexually explicit content, functioned as the focal point of Hogan’s successful invasion defamation, loss of privacy and emotional pain lawsuit against Gawker that netted him a $31 million settlement.

In July 2018, he was reinstated in the WWE Hall of Fame.

Hogan, born Terry Gene Bollea, will work as a consultant and executive producer on the project, according to THR.

You May Like

More wrestling

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message