Report: WWE Legend Tammy 'Sunny' Sytch Arrested for Sixth DWI

WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Tammy "Sunny" Sytch was charged with driving while intoxicated after being stopped in New Jersey on Saturday evening.

By Charlotte Carroll
February 26, 2019

WWE Hall of Famer Tammy "Sunny" Sytch was charged with driving while intoxicated after being stopped in New Jersey on Saturday evening, reports NJ.com and a Seaside Heights Police release. 

This marks the the sixth time the 46-year-old has been arrested for DWI, according to TMZ. Last year, she served eight months in jail for three DUI arrests in 2018.

According to NJ.com, Sytch was also issued summons for "having an alcohol container in a motor vehicle, consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle and reckless driving." The Ocean County Sheriff’s Officer also wrote Sytch a summons for "failure to stop at a stop sign, driving the wrong way on a one-way street, driving with a suspended drivers license and careless driving."

The 46-year-old also had outstanding traffic warrants in from the Holmdel Police and the Knowlton Police. According to NJ.com, she was released to the Holmdel Police and then released again.

Sytch is a New Jersey native who was one of the original WWE Divas. She was inducted to the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011. 

