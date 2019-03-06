Tampa Bay will host its first-ever WrestleMania in 2020 when WrestleMania 36 comes to Raymond James Stadium, Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

WWE and area officials are supposed to announce the decision Thursday. The event will take place on April 5, 2020.

In addition to Raymond James Stadium, Tampa also has the Amelie arena, home of the NHL’s Lightning, which will likely play host to other WrestleMania weekend events such as Raw, SmackDown and NXT TakeOver.

In May, the Tampa Bay Sports Commission submitted a bid to host WrestleMania in 2023, 2024 or 2025.

Although next year's event will be the first in Tampa Bay, it would be the fourth time the WWE's biggest event took place in Florida. Orlando hosted the event in 2008 and 2017 and Miami was the host in 2012.

The Tampa show will mark the 14th straight year that WWE’s marquee event has taken place in a football stadium. The last time it was held in an arena was WrestleMania 22 in 2006 at the Allstate Arena near Chicago.

WrestleMania 35 is set to take place at MetLife Stadium on April 7.