Full List of Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal Participants

WWE confirmed participants for its Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

By Kaelen Jones
March 29, 2019

WWE recently announced participants for its Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, which will take place for a sixth straight year. It is scheduled to take place on Sunday, April 7 at 7 p.m. ET.

During the bout, all competitors begin in the ring at the same time. They are eliminated when they are either thrown over the top rope or both of their feet touch the floor. The last man left is named the event's winner.

Below is a list of the battle's participants:

• Braun Strowman
• Colin Jost & Michael Che of SNL fame
• Andrade
• Apollo Crews
• Titus O’Neil
• Tyler Breeze
• Jinder Mahal 
• No Way Jose
• Bobby Roode
• Chad Gable
• Kalisto
• Gran Metalik
• Lince Dorado
• Bo Dallas
• Curtis Axel
• Heath Slater
• Rhyno
• Viktor
• Konnor
• Ali
• Shelton Benjamin
• Luke Gallows
• Karl Anderson
• Matt Hardy
• Jeff Hardy
• Otis
• Tucker
• EC3

You May Like

More wrestling

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message