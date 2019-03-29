WWE recently announced participants for its Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, which will take place for a sixth straight year. It is scheduled to take place on Sunday, April 7 at 7 p.m. ET.

During the bout, all competitors begin in the ring at the same time. They are eliminated when they are either thrown over the top rope or both of their feet touch the floor. The last man left is named the event's winner.

Below is a list of the battle's participants:

• Braun Strowman

• Colin Jost & Michael Che of SNL fame

• Andrade

• Apollo Crews

• Titus O’Neil

• Tyler Breeze

• Jinder Mahal

• No Way Jose

• Bobby Roode

• Chad Gable

• Kalisto

• Gran Metalik

• Lince Dorado

• Bo Dallas

• Curtis Axel

• Heath Slater

• Rhyno

• Viktor

• Konnor

• Ali

• Shelton Benjamin

• Luke Gallows

• Karl Anderson

• Matt Hardy

• Jeff Hardy

• Otis

• Tucker

• EC3