What is a No-Holds Barred Match in WWE?

Batista and Triple H will face off in this type of WWE match on April 7.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
April 07, 2019

After over a decade of tension and animosity, Batista and Triple H will collide at WrestleMania 35 on April 7 at MetLife Stadium, this time in a no-holds barred match. 

In WWE, a no-holds barred match is a no-disqualification match or "anything goes" match. Neither wrestler can be disqualified during the contest, allowing for weapons and outside interference.

On Feb. 25, Batista returned to Raw and attacked Ric Flair backstage prior to Flair's 70th birthday celebration. He subsequently called out Triple H, and on March 11, the two came face-to-face for a confrontation that culminated in Batista challenging Triple H to the WrestleMania 35 match. Triple H not only obliged, but he also tied the no-holds barred stipulation to it.

Triple H has had his fair share of no-holds barred matches—in which is signature sledgehammer is completely legal—most notably against The Undertaker at WrestleMania XXVII.

Batista upped the stakes by making sure Triple H also put his career on the line. If Triple H loses, he will be forced to retire from in-ring competition. It'll be Batista's first match since June 2014.

WrestleMania 35's main card is set to start at 7 p.m. ET.

