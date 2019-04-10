Ben Askren Will Take on Olympic Gold Medalist Jordan Burroughs at MSG

Ben Askren will face off against Jordan Burroughs on May 6 at the "Grapple at the Garden."

By Charlotte Carroll
April 10, 2019

Olympians Ben Askren and Jordan Burroughs will face off on May 6 at Beat the Streets' 10th annual "Grapple at the Garden," BTS announced Wednesday.

The news was first reported by ESPN's Ariel Helwani. 

The two will face off at 74kg in the headlining bout at the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden. Proceeds will go to Beat the Streets. 

Burroughs won a gold medal at the 2012 Olympics, and he has four World gold medals. He's a two-time NCAA national champion and was awarded the Dan Hodge trophy for the best collegiate wrestler. Burroughs has competed in past BTS events, winning eight consecutive beneift matches.

Askren has won his first 19 MMA matches, including his latest UFC 235 matches. He's a four-time NCAA finalist at Missouri, winning titles in 2006 and 2007. He also won the Dan Hodge trophy twice.  

James Green and Anthony Ashnault will also face off at the Grapple at the Garden.

You May Like

More wrestling

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message