Olympians Ben Askren and Jordan Burroughs will face off on May 6 at Beat the Streets' 10th annual "Grapple at the Garden," BTS announced Wednesday.

The news was first reported by ESPN's Ariel Helwani.

The two will face off at 74kg in the headlining bout at the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden. Proceeds will go to Beat the Streets.

Burroughs won a gold medal at the 2012 Olympics, and he has four World gold medals. He's a two-time NCAA national champion and was awarded the Dan Hodge trophy for the best collegiate wrestler. Burroughs has competed in past BTS events, winning eight consecutive beneift matches.

Askren has won his first 19 MMA matches, including his latest UFC 235 matches. He's a four-time NCAA finalist at Missouri, winning titles in 2006 and 2007. He also won the Dan Hodge trophy twice.

James Green and Anthony Ashnault will also face off at the Grapple at the Garden.