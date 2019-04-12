WWE’s Nia Jax will be sidelined for an extended period of time after undergoing surgery to repair the ACL in both of her knees.

Pro Wrestling Sheet’s Ryan Satin first reported the news and Jax later tweeted confirmation, saying “Unfortunately, I have been pushing through some pain over the last year due to injuries in my knees and I will be undergoing surgery to repair both of my ACLs.”

Jax, 34, is a former Raw Women’s Champion and has recently been paired with Tamina as part of a villainous tag team. The duo competed in the four-way match at WrestleMania for the Women’s Tag Team Championships, which was ultimately won by The IIconics.

Jax joins a growing list of WWE stars dealing with injuries after WrestleMania. The New Day’s Big E has a torn meniscus in his knee, and Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles are also rumored to be nursing more minor injuries.