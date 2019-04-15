WWE Roster Changes: Superstar Shakeup Results for Raw, SmackDown

See the full list of roster changes for WWE Raw and SmackDown. 

By Dan Gartland
April 15, 2019

WWE’s annual post-WrestleMania “Superstar Shakeup” is here again, where WWE superstars move between the company’s two signatures brands and NXT performers earn a spot on the main rosters. 

This year’s shakeup will occur on Monday and Tuesday night in Montreal and after everything is all shaken out we’ll have a better idea where WWE is headed with its spring and summer storylines, and perhaps even a inkling of what’s in the works for WrestleMania 36 next April. 

Who is changing shows? Will there be any surprise NXT call-ups? Where will breakout stars Ricochet and Aleister Black land? Follow along below as we update the list of roster moves. 

Moving from Raw to SmackDown

• Check back for updates

Moving from SmackDown to Raw

• The Miz

• Andrade

• Zelina Vega

• Rey Mysterio

• Jimmy and Jey Uso

Moving from 205 Live to Raw

• Cedric Alexander

Moving from NXT to Raw

• The Viking Experience, Erik and Ivar (formerly War Raiders, Rowe and Hanson)

• Aleister Black

• Ricochet

Moving from NXT to SmackDown

• Check back for updates

