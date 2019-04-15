See the full list of roster changes for WWE Raw and SmackDown.
WWE’s annual post-WrestleMania “Superstar Shakeup” is here again, where WWE superstars move between the company’s two signatures brands and NXT performers earn a spot on the main rosters.
This year’s shakeup will occur on Monday and Tuesday night in Montreal and after everything is all shaken out we’ll have a better idea where WWE is headed with its spring and summer storylines, and perhaps even a inkling of what’s in the works for WrestleMania 36 next April.
Who is changing shows? Will there be any surprise NXT call-ups? Where will breakout stars Ricochet and Aleister Black land? Follow along below as we update the list of roster moves.
Moving from Raw to SmackDown
Moving from SmackDown to Raw
• The Miz
• Andrade
• Zelina Vega
• Rey Mysterio
• Jimmy and Jey Uso
Moving from 205 Live to Raw
• Cedric Alexander
Moving from NXT to Raw
• The Viking Experience, Erik and Ivar (formerly War Raiders, Rowe and Hanson)
• Aleister Black
• Ricochet
Moving from NXT to SmackDown
