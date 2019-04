One WWE referee proved Thursday night that the refs can be just has tough as the wrestlers.

Tom Castor was calling a match between Velveteen Dream and Tyler Breeze at an NXT house show in Omaha when he snapped his lower leg. (One fan said the injury occurred during a botched superkick spot.) Castor laid in the corner of the ring while ref Drake Wuertz entered the ring to call the finish of the match.

This ref busted his ankle and still rolled over and made the final count for the pin he is the biggest bad ass of wrestling!!! #NXTOmaha pic.twitter.com/5LsFlBSlNn — THE Nardawg (@nardawg360) April 26, 2019

Incredibly, Castor was still able to hit the mat to the count of three when Dream pinned Breeze for the victory.

@WWE @WWENXT @TripleH you guys need to give this ref a raise ! Broke his leg and still went on with the show and counted out Tyler Breeze #NXTOmaha pic.twitter.com/4ZXgZWWUGc — Riley Pentecost (@Steelerpent) April 26, 2019

That moment you realize your town is cursed. 2 leg injuries in 1 night #NXTOmaha pic.twitter.com/jz1RB8Ymyk — Michael Davis (@TheRealMikeD23) April 26, 2019

According to Wuertz, Castor was in good spirits as he was wheeled out of the arena.

Please say a prayer for my brother @tomcastorWWE. He broke his leg in the line of duty tonight during the main event of #NXTOmaha. When he was on the stretcher he squeezed my hand and proudly said "Drake I Love the Business". We love you Tom! 🙏 — Drake Wuertz (@WWEDrakeWuertz) April 26, 2019

Many of Castor’s colleagues passed along well wishes after the injury.

There aren’t too many that ‘love the business’ left. He’s one. Tell him to let me know how I can help. Gotta TRY to keep the love alive. https://t.co/1CUdf5ug35 — Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) April 26, 2019

H U S B A N D

P R O F E S S I O N A L

B A D A S S

MUTHAF#

SEND LOVE 2

TOM CASTOR,

( @tomcastorWWE )



The Man Willing 2 Sacrifice His Personal Health 4 The Entertainment Of The Paying Customer.



Say THANK U

We R Blessed 2 Have #TomCastor pic.twitter.com/0nGsHnDJUg — King DREAM (@VelveteenWWE) April 26, 2019

Thank you #NXTOmaha . Sending positive vibes to this badass @tomcastorWWE . — The HBIC (@MiaYim) April 26, 2019

Sending all my love and good vibes to @tomcastorWWE, one of the absolute best people I know, for a speedy recovery. — Jason Ayers (@JasonAyersWWE) April 26, 2019

Castor’s injury wasn’t the only one during the show. According to those in attendance, wrestler Raul Mendoza appeared to have twisted his ankle and was unable to finish his match.