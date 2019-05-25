All Elite Wrestling makes its highly anticipated debut on Saturday with “Double or Nothing,” live from Las Vegas.

AEW is spearheaded by Cody Rhodes and the Young Bucks, and financed by the Khan family, owners of the NFL’s Jaguars. The genesis of the project was the unprecedented “All In” last summer in Chicago, organized by Rhodes and the Bucks. The trio has been promising a new approach to pro wrestling and Double or Nothing is their opportunity to put it on display.

The new promotion is looking to make a big splash and give viewers an idea of what they can expect when the company’s TV show debuts on TNT in the fall. The show features nine matches, highlighting the talent it has already signed and with four unannounced spots in the 21-man battle royale, there are opportunities for more surprise appearances.

How to watch

Start time: Pre-show at 7 p.m. ET, main card at 8 p.m. ET.

Pre-show: The “Buy In” pre-show will stream for free on AEW’s YouTube channel and Bleacher Report’s B/R Live app.

Pay-per-view: The show will be available through major American cable and satelite providers for $50. In the U.K. and Ireland viewers can buy the PPV through ITV Box Office (£14.95 in the U.K., €17.95 in Ireland). Elsewhere, the event will be available as a PPV on FITE.TV ($49.99 Canadian in Canada, $19.99 U.S. everywhere else in the world).

Live stream: U.S. viewers can stream the show (for $50) through the B/R Live app.

Full match card

• Pre-show match: 21-man Casino Battle Royale

• Pre-show match: Kip Sabian vs. Sammy Guevara

• Six-man tag team match: SoCal Uncensored (Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, and Scorpio Sky) vs. Strong Hearts (Cima, T-Hawk, and El Lindaman)

• Six-woman tag team match: Aja Kong, Yuka Sakazaki, and Emi Sakura vs. Hikaru Shida, Riho Abe, and Ryo Mizunami

• Britt Baker vs. Nyla Rose vs. Kylie Rae

• Tag team match: Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta) vs. Angélico and Jack Evans

• Tag team match: The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) vs. The Lucha Brothers (Fénix and Penta El Zero M)

• Chris Jericho vs. Kenny Omega

• Cody vs. Dustin Rhodes