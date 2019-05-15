All Elite Wrestling Announces Live Weekly TV show on TNT

All Elite Wrestling

Wrestling is officially coming back to the former home of WCW. 

By Dan Gartland
May 15, 2019

All Elite Wrestling has officially found its television home. 

The new promotion and WarnerMedia announced Wednesday morning that AEW will air a live weekly television show on TNT in prime time. The show will begin airing on an unspecified date “later this year.”

The Wrap’s Tony Maglio reported last week that TNT would be home to AEW’s TV product and that the show would begin in the fall

AEW also announced that WarnerMedia’s B/R Live streaming service will be the exclusive streaming partner of “Double or Nothing,” AEW’s debut show on May 25 in Las Vegas. The hour-long pre-show will stream on WarnerMedia and AEW’s social channels. 

More details will be announced at WarnerMedia’s upfront presentation later Wednesday. 

