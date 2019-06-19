WWE Bringing Its First Movie to Netflix, With Kofi Kingston, The Miz and Sheamus

Olly Curtis/Future Publishing via Getty Images

WWE’s first Netflix film, “The Main Event,” is expected to come out in 2020. 

By Justin Barrasso
June 19, 2019

WWE has entered into a new partnership with Netflix to begin producing films for the streaming service.

Kofi Kingston, The Miz and Sheamus will join a talented cast for The Main Event, the first movie under the arrangement. Directed by Jay Karas, the film will also star Seth Carr, Tichina Arnold, Ken Marino, and Adam Pally.

The plot is centered around an 11-year-old discovering a magical mask, then entering a competition to become the next WWE superstar. Carr, who audiences will know from his role in Black Panther as the younger version of Killmonger, will play the lead role. 

The film is the latest in a long line of projects from WWE Studios but the company’s first collaboration with Netflix. 

Production begins this week in Vancouver, and the film is expected to premiere on Netflix in 2020.

