Next week’s Monday Night Raw will feature WWE’s own version of post-Fourth of July fireworks.

Sports Illustrated has learned this Monday’s Raw will feature a mixed tag team match featuring Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins against Zelina Vega and Andrade.

Raw will also include a match pitting Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns and a partner that McMahon gets to choose.

Reigns is teaming with The Undertaker next Sunday at Extreme Rules against McMahon and McIntyre in a no holds barred tag match. If The Undertaker interferes in the match on Raw, then he is automatically removed from Extreme Rules.

WWE confirmed the news with Sports Illustrated, and an official announcement is expected for later this morning.

WWE executives, most notably CEO Vince McMahon, were immensely pleased with the pacing, tone, and essence of this past Monday’s show, which was the first Raw after the announcement that Paul Heyman is taking on a new role as the show’s Executive Director.

Heyman is unique in this role, primarily because of his work long before serving as the advocate for Brock Lesnar. In the early 90s, Heyman took a local New England indie promotion and transformed it into Extreme Championship Wrestling, an impressive development that has not been replicated in the industry. ECW started as an underground sensation, and eventually became mainstream with a network television deal and pay-per-views. Heyman’s ability to make stars remains unquestioned, which is especially exciting considering that WWE boasts the best, most complete roster in all of wrestling.

Known for a repeated track record of innovation, the Heyman era of Raw continues this Monday with two matches that will resonate across WWE’s fanbase.

