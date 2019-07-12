Evolve 10th Anniversary Show: Full Match Card, How to Watch

Courtesy of WWE

WWE will broadcast an indie event for the first time ever. 

By Dan Gartland
July 12, 2019

For the first time ever on Saturday, WWE will broadcast an independent wrestling event on its WWE Network streaming service. 

Evolve 131, the 10th anniversary event for East Coast-based promotion Evolve Wrestling, will be streamed live on WWE Network. WWE and Evolve have a close working relationship, having partnered in 2015. Wrestlers from WWE’s NXT brand (many of whom were signed after appearing for Evolve) regularly have matches at Evolve shows against Evolve talent.

WWE has been actively promoting the Evolve show on its social media and, most notably, on its television product. It is perhaps not a coincidence that AEW, the upstart potential WWE competitor, is also holding a show that night. 

How to watch

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

Live stream: WWE Network

Location: 2300 Arena in Philadelphia

Full match card

• Brandi Lauren v. Shotzi Blackheart

• Evolve Tag Team Championship match: Eddie Kingston and Joe Gacy (c) vs.  AR Fox and Leon Ruff

• Babatunda vs. Colby Corino

• Anthony Henry vs. Arturo Ruas

• Curt Stallion vs. Sean Maluta vs. Stephen Wolf vs. Harlem Bravado

• Winner-take-all match for WWN Championship and Evolve Championship: JD Drake vs. Austin Theory

• Josh Briggs vs. Anthony Greene

• Drew Gulak vs. Matt Riddle

• NXT Championship match: Adam Cole (c) vs. Akira Tozawa

