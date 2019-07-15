David Arquette will return to Northeast Wrestling on Friday, August 16 in Poughkeepsie, New York at the Mid-Hudson Civic Center.

Arquette will tag with King Brian Anthony against reigning Northeast Wrestling tag champs Jerry “The King” Lawler and Keith Youngblood at NEW’s “Prison Break” show. The event is headlined by a Jon Moxley-Pentagon Jr. main event and will be broadcast live on the High Spots Wrestling Network.

An accomplished actor, Arquette remains the most controversial WCW champion of all-time since his win in 2000.

“Jerry Lawler has this problem with actors who wrestle,” said Arquette, referring to Lawler’s famed feud with the late Andy Kauffman. “It goes way back. He has a chip on his shoulder, and he gave me a piledriver that has made me ache ever since. It was like a shot of electricity throughout my entire body. So I have a score to settle with him.”

Lawler, who is in the midst of his 171st title reign during his illustrious pro wrestling career, is experiencing déjà vu in his altercation with Arquette.

“David Arquette needs to remember that I’ll forget more about wrestling than he’ll ever learn,” said Lawler. “He’s making me re-live 1983 all over again with Andy Kauffman, so I’m treating him like Andy and that’s why I gave him the piledriver.

“My history of slapping around Hollywood stars includes Kauffman and Jim Carrey. But as far as these stars getting the best of me, it hasn’t happened yet—and it won’t happen with David Arquette.”

The 47-year-old Arquette admitted his time in wrestling is drawing to a close, and this likely will be one of his final matches.

“My body isn’t holding up,” said Arquette. “My neck keeps going out, my back keeps going out. I love wrestling and I love meeting the fans. And you can’t half-time anything in wrestling. If you’re not all-in on training, you won’t be ready to take those bumps.

“But Lawler is one of those people who think I was a disgrace to wrestling. I’m not the kid who won the belt 19 years ago. I’ve trained, I’ve put in the time, I’ve paid my dues. I have something to prove against Jerry Lawler.”

The “Prison Break” show will mark Northeast Wrestling’s first trip to the Mid-Hudson Civic Center since November, when Kenny Omega and Rey Fenix headlined an outrageously talented show.

Led by Northeast Wrestling president Michael Lombardi, the 23-year-old promotion adds a unique flavor to pro wrestling, enriching the business by bringing a combination of stars that are looking for a rematch or to meet for the first time.

Kevin Owens’ last match before starting at WWE was a “Piledriver Match” against Lawler that took place at Northeast. The promotion also delivered the first-ever meeting between the Young Bucks and Hardys, as well as the final time Roddy Piper and Hulk Hogan ever stood face-to-face in the ring.

“David Arquette has trained very hard for his return to wrestling,” said Lombardi. “If you didn’t respect his wrestling before, you certainly will now. He has a lot of heart, a lot of passion, and the fans have really gotten behind him at our shows.”

In addition to Moxley-Pentagon and the Arquette-Lawler tag, the August 16 card also includes Northeast Wrestling champ Darby Allin, Enzo and Cass, and Rey Fenix, as well as appearances from Dustin Rhodes and Renee Young.

“It’s going to be an incredible night,” said Arquette. “I’m going to smack the taste out of Lawler’s mouth and I’m going to bring some respect back to Hollywood.”

