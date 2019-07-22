Alexa Bliss has revealed that her guest on tonight’s A Moment of Bliss interview segment is Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch.

“I have a plan for tonight’s A Moment of Bliss, and that plan is to expose Becky Lynch’s past,” said Bliss. “Tonight is the Raw Reunion, and that is all about the moments that have helped make WWE. It’s great to have all the legends coming back to Raw, but it’s also the perfect time to create this moment with Becky.”

This evening’s edition of Monday Night Raw is a reunion, bringing back over two dozen WWE stars, including “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and Hulk Hogan. But the show will remain centered around the current full-time talent, including Bliss and Lynch.

“I’ve known Becky for a very long time, and I remember her first day in NXT,” said Bliss. “One of my first rivalries in WWE after I debuted on SmackDown was against Becky. She is the perfect person to interview, and expose, on A Moment of Bliss.”

Last week’s Raw featured a fatal four-way to decide the new number one contender for Lynch’s title, but the finish did not go Bliss’ way as Natalya Neidhart won the match. A SummerSlam title match pitting Bliss against Lynch would have been a very compelling matchup, expanding upon their feud from 2016 and including a new element with the addition of Nikki Cross. But a storyline with Lynch is still part of Bliss’ goal moving forward.

“Ever since Becky has taken on this persona of ‘The Man,’ she’s become way too cocky,” said Bliss. “If there is anyone who can humble her, it’s me.”

The 27-year-old Bliss is already a five-time champion in WWE, and she just had the honor of hosting this past April’s WrestleMania. But injuries effectively removed Bliss from the title picture up until this spring, when she challenged Bayley for the SmackDown women’s title at the past two pay-per-views. Bliss’ last run with the Raw women’s title ended last August when Ronda Rousey defeated her at SummerSlam.

On the subject of SummerSlam, or even a potential Evolution II this fall, Bliss would be thrilled to see WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus return on tonight’s Raw Reunion for the chance to challenge the former undisputed face of the women’s division.

“Obviously I wish I had the match with Trish last year at Evolution,” said Bliss, who was forced to miss the event last October due to a concussion. “I would love to face her, whether that’s SummerSlam, Evolution or anywhere else. I would love to have that moment.”

With AJ Styles reforming The Club, the return of Bray Wyatt, and Kevin Owens’ emergence as a budding babyface superstar, the quality of Raw and its viewership entering the third hour has picked up over the past few weeks. Bliss has played a role in the show’s success, particularly with her partnership with Nikki Cross.

“A lot of people on social media have tried to create a tag team name for the two of us, and the one Nikki likes is something like Blissful Cross,” said Bliss. “I’d prefer we have a name that is more caffeine-related. Nikki is always so hyper and I love coffee, so that might make more sense for us. Given the opportunity, we’d like to be in the women’s tag division. Right now, I’m focused on my friendship with Nikki. I’m getting tired of people telling Nikki that I’m using her, especially Becky Lynch.”

So much attention in wrestling is paid to its history, at times even at the expense of what is happening on a weekly basis. While this Monday’s Raw Reunion is highly anticipated, especially with so many legends returning, Bliss has her own goal for Raw: she wants people to be talking about the harm she inflicted upon Lynch when reflecting upon Monday’s show.

“This is the moment when I’m going to marry the difference between reality and storyline,” said Bliss. “Becky always loves a challenge, but we’ll see if she can step up to a challenge when she’s at her most vulnerable point.”

