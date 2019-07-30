The Big Show is ready to start his second act.

Produced by WWE Studios and Netflix, “The World’s Largest Athlete” is starring in The Big Show Show, WWE confirmed to Sports Illustrated. Production on the 10-episode series starts on August 9.

The Big Show, 47-year-old Paul Wight, is one of wrestling’s most recognizable stars. He first debuted in WCW in 1995. After notable feuds with Hulk Hogan and Kevin Nash, he made the jump to WWE in 1999. Wight has held nearly every championship imaginable in the business, and worked with a long and distinguished collection of stars that has run the gauntlet from Hogan to The Undertaker to “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, as well as The Rock, John Cena, Daniel Bryan, Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman. A former member of the NWO, Wight last appeared on WWE programming this past November.

Wight has made cameos in several films, most notably Adam Sandler’s The Waterboy, but this comedy series marks a starring opportunity for the giant billed at 7-feet tall.

The new Netflix show blurs the lines of fantasy and reality, as Wight plays the role of wrestling legend The Big Show. The series opens with his retirement from WWE and subsequent move home with his wife and two daughters, following his transition from superstar to dad.

Wight is joined by co-stars Allison Munn, Reylynn Caster, Juliet Donenfeld and Lily Brooks O’Briant. The executive producers for the series are Josh Bycel, who worked on Scrubs and American Dad, and Jason Berger from LA to Vegas. The Big Show Show is Netflix’s newest project with WWE Studios, in addition to family film The Main Event.

