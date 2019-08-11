What Is Bray Wyatt’s ‘Fiend’? Masked Persona Explained

Bray Wyatt is one of the most interesting characters in WWE right now, thanks to a bold new persona unveiled after a months-long absence.

Wyatt’s cult leader gimmick had run its course by the time he and Matt Hardy went their separate ways after losing the Raw Tag Team Championships. After losing the titles on Aug. 13, 2018, Wyatt disappeared from WWE TV and was reported to be taking some time to conceive of a new gimmick. It was eight months before we saw him again.

WWE began teasing Wyatt’s return with a cryptic vignette that aired on the Raw after WrestleMania. Two weeks later, he redebuted, still using the Bray Wyatt name, but this time portraying a deranged Mr. Rogers-esque character in the “Firefly Fun House.”

It was clear from the beginning that there was something darker behind the new character, and we finally got to see the other side of Wyatt on the May 13 edition of Raw when he unveiled “The Fiend,” a demonic masked alter ego.

Wyatt and The Fiend remained confined to the world of the Fun House until the July 15 episode of Raw, when The Fiend appeared out of nowhere to attack Finn Balor.

The attack led to a match at SummerSlam, which is where we’ll see The Fiend in a match for the very first time.

There’s still so much we don’t know about Wyatt’s new character, The Fiend and how they are related. Does the sweater-wearing Wyatt only exist in the fantastical Fun House world while The Fiend lives in the real world? Does Wyatt view The Fiend as an extension of himself or as an entirely separate person who he has no control over? Will The Fiend have a different set of skills in the ring than the old Wyatt?

Hopefully the SummerSlam match will answer some of those questions.