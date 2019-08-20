Ronda Rousey Nearly Lost a Finger While Filming TV Show

Ronda Rousey never had an injury in the octagon or the squared circle as bad as the one she suffered while filming a TV show.

Rousey is set to have a role in the upcoming third season of Fox’s 9-1-1 and revealed Tuesday that she nearly severed one of her fingers while filming a scene.

Rousey that said on the very first take of filming one day, a boat door slammed on her finger. A source told TMZ that Rousey was “a little over-exuberant and slammed the door on her finger.”

Rousey figured she wasn’t injured too badly and continued on with the scene without missing a beat. “I know it sounds crazy, but I’m used to live audiences and never showing pain unless I’m supposed to,” Rousey wrote on Instagram.

It wasn’t until after the take that Rousey realized the extent of the damage.

“I told our director the situation and was rushed via ambulance to the hospital where they promptly reattached my bone and tendon with a plate and screws,” Rousey wrote. “I returned to filming the next day and finished my scenes before returning home to recover.”

She shared a photo of the aftermath, showing her middle finger hanging on by a thread near the top knuckle. Be warned, it’s just as gross as that description makes it sound.

Rousey said she is recovering well and teased sharing a more detailed explanation of the incident on her YouTube channel.