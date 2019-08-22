WWE Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins announced their engagement on Thursday on social media.

Lynch shared a photo of the couple with the caption, "Happiest day of my life. For the rest of my life."

Lynch and Rollins confirmed their relationship in May, which WWE touted on its website. The relationship moved on-screen at the “Stomping Grounds” pay-per-view on June 23 and again in a mixed tag match at “Extreme Rules” on July 15 in which the relationship between the two champions was a heavy focus. Lacey Evans wore Rollins’s name on the back of her shorts and flirted with him throughout the match.

Rollins, 33, opened up about his relationship with Lynch when he appeared on the SI Media Podcast in June.



Lynch, 32, made her WrestleMania main event debut in April.