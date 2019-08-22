WWE's Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins Announce Engagement

The pair publicly confirmed their relationship in May.

By Emily Caron
August 22, 2019

WWE Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins announced their engagement on Thursday on social media.

Lynch shared a photo of the couple with the caption, "Happiest day of my life. For the rest of my life."

Lynch and Rollins confirmed their relationship in May, which WWE touted on its website. The relationship moved on-screen at the “Stomping Grounds” pay-per-view on June 23 and again in a mixed tag match at “Extreme Rules” on July 15 in which the relationship between the two champions was a heavy focus. Lacey Evans wore Rollins’s name on the back of her shorts and flirted with him throughout the match.

Rollins, 33, opened up about his relationship with Lynch when he appeared on the SI Media Podcast in June.

Lynch, 32, made her WrestleMania main event debut in April.

You May Like

More wrestling

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message