WWE fans raised their eyebrows when Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch’s real-life relationship was worked into a storyline with Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans. It turns out Lynch was hesitant about the angle herself.

“Honestly, I was very apprehensive,” Lynch told British website TalkSport. “What I didn’t want was everybody talking about the relationship. What I wanted was two badasses, two people at the top of their game fighting side-by-side. Not for the world to be reminded every five minutes that this is Becky Lynch’s boyfriend or that’s Seth Rollins’ girlfriend. Which, of course, they didn’t do. They were the masters of subtlety.”

“So, for that reason, I was apprehensive,” Lynch continued. “But when I thought about it, I was like OK. One, we’re going to make this a badass fight, it’s going to be a great fight. No matter what, you know when you put me and Seth Rollins in a fight you’re going to get pure passion and we’re going to pull out all the stops. But in terms of having my relationship be the freaking be the front and center, that’s not what I’m about. That’s not what I’ve worked towards. That’s not what I wanted.”

Lynch and Rollins confirmed their relationship in May, which WWE touted on its website. The relationship moved on-screen at the “Stomping Grounds” pay-per-view on June 23 when Lynch came to the aid of Rollins as Corbin and Evans teamed up on him. The feud built to a mixed tag match at “Extreme Rules” on July 15 in which the relationship between the two champions was a heavy focus. Evans wore Rollins’s name on the back of her shorts and flirted with him throughout the match.

Luckily for Lynch, the program with Evans and Corbin ended after “Extreme Rules.” She and Rollins continue to appear on screen together, though, leaving open the possibility of another storyline in the future that hopefully adheres more closely to what she had envisioned.