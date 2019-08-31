All Elite Wrestling has its final tuneup before its much-anticipated TV debut on Saturday in Chicago with its “All Out” pay-per-view.

The show, which comes one year after the pioneering “All In” show spearheaded AEW’s founders, features a 10-match card highlighted by a bout between Chris Jericho and “Hangman” Adam Page that will crown the company’s first ever champion.

One of the two pre-show matches will help determine the company’s first women’s champion, as the winner of the 21-woman battle royale will earn a spot in the title match scheduled for AEW’s TV debut on Oct. 2.

How to watch

Pre-show: The “Buy In” pre-show begins at 7 p.m. ET and will be streamed on B/R Live and AEW’s YouTube channel.

Start time: The main card begins at 8 p.m. ET.

Pay-per-view: Viewers in the U.S. and Canada can purchase the broadcast through B/R Live for $49.99. In the U.K. and Ireland, the PPV is available through ITV Box Office for £14.95 or €17.95. Everywhere else, it is available on FITE.TV for $20.

Full match card

• Pre-show match: Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen) vs. Angélico and Jack Evans

• Pre-show match: 21-woman Casino Battle Royale

• Riho vs. Hikaru Shida

• Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy and Mark Stunt vs. SoCal Uncensored (Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky)

• Darby Allin vs. Joey Janela vs. Jimmy Havoc

• Cody vs. Shawn Spears (with Tully Blanchard)

• Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta) vs. The Dark Order (Evil Uno and Stu Grayson)

• Ladder match for AAA World Tag Team Championship match: Lucha Brothers (Pentagón Jr. and Rey Fénix) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson)

• PAC vs. Kenny Omega

• AEW World Championship match: Adam Page vs. Chris Jericho