How to Watch AEW ‘All Out’: Start Time, PPV Info, Match Card and More

All Elite Wrestling

All Elite Wrestling has its final tuneup before its much-anticipated TV debut on Saturday in Chicago with its “All Out” pay-per-view.

By Dan Gartland
August 31, 2019

All Elite Wrestling has its final tuneup before its much-anticipated TV debut on Saturday in Chicago with its “All Out” pay-per-view. 

The show, which comes one year after the pioneering “All In” show spearheaded AEW’s founders, features a 10-match card highlighted by a bout between Chris Jericho and “Hangman” Adam Page that will crown the company’s first ever champion. 

One of the two pre-show matches will help determine the company’s first women’s champion, as the winner of the 21-woman battle royale will earn a spot in the title match scheduled for AEW’s TV debut on Oct. 2

How to watch

Pre-show: The “Buy In” pre-show begins at 7 p.m. ET and will be streamed on B/R Live and AEW’s YouTube channel

Start time: The main card begins at 8 p.m. ET.

Pay-per-view: Viewers in the U.S. and Canada can purchase the broadcast through B/R Live for $49.99. In the U.K. and Ireland, the PPV is available through ITV Box Office for £14.95 or €17.95. Everywhere else, it is available on FITE.TV for $20

Full match card

• Pre-show match: Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen) vs. Angélico and Jack Evans

• Pre-show match: 21-woman Casino Battle Royale

• Riho vs. Hikaru Shida

• Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy and Mark Stunt vs. SoCal Uncensored (Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky)

• Darby Allin vs. Joey Janela vs. Jimmy Havoc

• Cody vs. Shawn Spears (with Tully Blanchard)

• Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta) vs. The Dark Order (Evil Uno and Stu Grayson)

• Ladder match for AAA World Tag Team Championship match: Lucha Brothers (Pentagón Jr. and Rey Fénix) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson)

• PAC vs. Kenny Omega

• AEW World Championship match: Adam Page vs. Chris Jericho

You May Like

More wrestling

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message