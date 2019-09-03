Newly crowned AWE World Champion Chris Jericho reportedly had his title belt stolen from him over the weekend while eating dinner at a Longhorn Steakhouse in Florida, according to the Tallahassee police department. The report was first published on Scott Keith's Blog of Doom on Tuesday and confirmed by ESPN's Marc Raimondi.

Jericho, who won the inaugural event by defeating Adam Page on Saturday, filed the report on Monday. According to the filing, Jericho left his belt inside his rented limousine while he was eating dinner inside a local Longhorn Steakhouse in Tallahassee.

"The victim remained at Longhorn while the limo driver returned to the airport," the report read. "The victim had taken the wrong luggage from the airport and the driver took it back to the terminal. When the driver picked up the victim from the restaurant, the belt was missing."

Officers were called to the scene, and a full investigation was launched. Both the limousine and airport were searched for the belt, but neither proved successful. According to ESPN, the investigation is still ongoing.

The AEW has yet to comment on the situation.