The Undertaker returns to Madison Square Garden for Tuesday’s SmackDown Live, but it hasn’t been long since he was on fans’ television screens. Just three days ago, he appeared on ESPN’s College GameDay.

A WWE star for the past three decades, The Undertaker entered the show to an introduction and entrance befitting of a superstar. A Texas resident, the 54-year-old Mark Calaway is a passionate Longhorns fan and made perfect sense for a celebrity guest.

The Undertaker spent some time on set with hosts Rece Davis, Kirk Hirbstreit, and David Pollack before the Texas Longhorns were defeated, 45–38, by LSU on Saturday night.

GameDay is constantly looking to reach a different audience beyond their core football fans, and bringing in someone like The Undertaker helped accomplish that goal. The show has a very good relationship with the WWE, as all parties were thrilled a year ago by last September’s appearance by Roman Reigns.

Due diligence is always performed about who will be in town for big games and during the research process for a game featuring two top ten nationally ranked teams in Texas, the GameDay crew learned that The Undertaker was going to be present for the game.

Drew Gallagher, the coordinating producer for GameDay, was the core person to make it happen, and the show’s director, Rodney Perez, is a big WWE fan. The smoke-filled entrance was coordinated by Perez.

The Undertaker was on College Gameday and they gave him the full entrance! pic.twitter.com/ZT6iauzWCE — SI Wrestling (@SI_wrestling) September 7, 2019

GameDay rehearsed the open on Friday, which isn’t abnormal as the show rehearses lots of its special segments. ’Taker was not present for the Friday rehearsal.

’Taker does not do many interviews, so having him speak out of character added an entirely different element to the show.

