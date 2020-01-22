Sources: NJPW’s Lance Archer in Talks to Join AEW

All Elite Wrestling is expanding its roster.

Following his match at Impact Wrestling’s “Hard To Kill” pay-per-view, SoCal Uncensored reported that Brian Cage will be joining AEW, which is a major signing. Cage has an incredible physical presence, is entertaining on the mic and works a believable and compelling style in the ring. With the right breaks, there is no doubt Cage could emerge as a candidate for a run at the world title.

But Cage is only a piece of what is coming soon to AEW.

Another potential acquisition for AEW, Sports Illustrated has learned, is New Japan star Lance Archer.

Multiple sources close to AEW confirmed that Archer is in high-level talks with the company. He is currently scheduled to New Japan’s tour of the United States, which begins Friday in Tampa and runs through Feb. 1 in Atlanta.

Archer is coming off a career year in 2019, delivering breathtaking performances in the G1 Climax tournament over the summer and earning his first singles title in New Japan this fall when he won the IWGP United States belt. He would instantly bring credibility to every segment and match in which he is placed and add another top-tier talent to the AEW roster.

Archer (real name Lance Hoyt) had a brief run in WWE as Vance Archer, working on the ECW and SmackDown brands, from 2009 to 2010. He then moved to New Japan, where he remained until 2015. After a brief period working for Japanese promotion Pro Wrestling NOAH, Archer returned to NJPW in 2017.

The 6'8" Archer is capable of portraying a monster heel in the ring but also possesses a shocking amount of athleticism for a man his size.

“The business is about adaptation—you either adapt or die,” Archer told SI.com in December. “People don’t know who I am, they don’t understand what I’m capable of, or who I’m going to be. Keep doubting me and I’ll keep surprising you.”