WWE Fans React to Goldberg's Surprise Victory Over The Fiend at Super ShowDown

Goldberg (a 53-year-old part-time wrestler) beat The Fiend (aka Bray Wyatt) in a very short match to win the WWE Universal Championship Thursday.

The unexpected result sent shockwaves throughout the WWE community—with many fans incandescent about what took place.

Count Macaulay Culkin among those who were none too pleased. The Home Alone actor said that he will not be attending April's Wrestlemania anymore.

This fan predicted the outcome weeks ago.