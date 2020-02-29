Wrestling fans hoping to cleanse their palate after Goldberg’s controversial victory over Bray Wyatt at WWE Super ShowDown have AEW Revolution to look forward to.

The upstart promotion’s first pay-per-view since November’s Full Gear comes to Chicago on Saturday night, featuring perhaps the strongest card of any AEW event yet.

The card is highlighted by matches putting all three of AEW’s championships on the line, as well as the culmination of a tremendously emotional feud between Cody Rhodes and MJF.

The final match on the card is likely to be Chris Jericho’s AEW Championship defense against Jon Moxley.

“Jericho-Moxley should go on last,” Jericho told SI. “As good of a story as Cody-MJF is, it doesn’t have stakes as high without the world title. A story we’ve told that’s really stood out is Jericho-Mox. The story is where it needs to be in the fans’ eyes. I would have no problem going on first if I thought that were the case, but this one should be last.”

How to watch

Start time: The “Buy In” pre-show begins at 7 p.m. ET, main show at 8 p.m. ET

Location: Wintrust Arena, Chicago

Pre-show: The “Buy In” will air for free on AEW’s YouTube channel and B/R Live

PPV info: Viewers in the United States and Canada can buy the pay-per-view for $49.99 (US) on B/R Live. Fans in the United Kingdom and Ireland may be a bit confused about where to find the show after ITV Box Office, AEW’s former pay-per-view partner, abruptly ceased operations last month. Luckily, viewers outside the U.S. and Canada can access the show on FITE.TV for $20 (US).

Full match card