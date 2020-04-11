In discussing the reasons she left WWE, Ronda Rousey cited her rocky relationship with the fans.

In an interview with "Wild Ride! w/ Steve-O" that was posted to YouTube on Thursday, Rousey said fans were not thankful enough for what she brought to the table.

"What am I doing it for if I'm not being able to spend my time and energy on my family, but instead spending my time and my energy on a bunch of f---ing ungrateful fans that don't even appreciate me?" Rousey said.

In April 2019, Rousey acknowledged her WWE future by stating that she wanted to have a baby with husband Travis Browne before she returned to the ring. She has not participated in a WWE match since Wrestlemania 35, when her 231-day streak as Raw Women's Champion ended in defeat to Becky Lynch.

"I don’t know what it’s like to have a baby. I could look down at this beautiful child and be like 'f--- everything, I don’t care about anything else other than this baby.' And you’ll never see me again," Rousey said. "But I’m just saying, you never know, I don’t want to make any promises about the future when I don’t know how I’m gonna feel in the future."

Rousey says the only way she would return to WWE is in a part-time role due to the difficult schedule, during which she was on the road 200 days a year.

"I wasn't even home when I was home," Rousey said. "I was basically just trying to recover enough to be able to get to the next stint of being gone. People think you're only wrestling as much as they see you on TV, but they don't realize that there's three or four other days of live shows during the week.... If I looked at all the live shows, I was only home a day and a half a week. It was just not worth it for my family."

Rousey added that, despite the fans, she enjoyed the WWE experience.

"I love performing. I love the girls. I love being out there ... but, at the end of the day, I was just like, 'F--- these fans, dude,'" Rousey said on "Wild Ride! w/ Steve-O." "My family loves me and they appreciate me and I want all my energy to go into them. So that was my decision at the end of the day."

Prior to joining the WWE in 2018, Rousey participated in the UFC and recorded a 12-2-0 record.