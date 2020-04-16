WWE

Legendary ring announcer Howard Finkel has died at the age of 69, WWE announced Thursday.

Finkel, affectionately called "The Fink," was known for his iconic voice and the distinct way he would announce a "new world champion" by dragging out the first word. The Newark, N.J., native worked as a full-time ring announcer for the WWWF, the company later known as the WWF and then WWE. He became the promotion's first–and longest-serving–employee and later transitioned into working behind the scenes in the WWE office in the 2000s.

Finkel announced many of the biggest moments in WWE history and was a part of WrestleMania from its inception. He even wrestled in the ring a few times and beat his longtime rival Harvey Wippleman in a 1995 Tuxedo Match on Raw. In 1998, The Fink helped X-Pac shave Jeff Jarrett's head in a Hair vs. Hair Match at SummerSlam.

WWE honored Finkel for his numerous contributions by inducting him into its Hall of Fame in April 2009.

WWE chief brand officer Stephanie McMahon, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan and others paid tribute to Finkel on social media on Thursday.