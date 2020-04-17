WWE is making adjustments to its filming schedule to increase safety for its performers during the coronavirus pandemic, according to Pro Wrestling Sheet.

This week, WWE resumed filming at its Performance Center after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis designated the promotion as an essential business. Now the company plans to restructure its filming schedule to reduce performers' travel time. Two episodes will be taped at a time for SmackDown, Raw and NXT on most weeks from April 25 to July 1. Friday night's SmackDown, as well as next week's Raw, NXT and SmackDown programs, will air live as scheduled, per Pro Wrestling Sheet.

Sources told Pro Wrestling Sheet that health and safety measures are being utilized at the WWE Performance Center, including requiring people to wear facemasks, conducting medical screenings on anyone entering a closed set, keeping only essential personnel on-site and asking everyone to adhere to social distancing guidelines outside of performances.

WWE came under fire this week when it announced it would film live shows. Despite people around the world being ordered to stay home, the promotion chose to fly performers to Florida and keep working on a TV show. Experts say WWE's decision only harms public health and fails to boost Florida's economy.

Here's WWE's new filming schedule, per Pro Wrestling Sheet: