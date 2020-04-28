The NFL’s connection with pro wrestling was further strengthened this past weekend when Kennesaw State fullback Bronson Rechsteiner signed as an undrafted free agent with the Ravens.

Rechsteiner is the son of Rick Steiner, who, along with his brother Scott, comprised the legendary Steiner Brothers tag team. The Steiners starred in WWE and WCW, among other stops. The 6-foot, 230-pound Rechsteiner has carved out his own success in football. He enjoyed a tremendous senior year, finishing with seven rushing touchdowns and averaging 8.1 yards per carry on 112 attempts, as well as setting the school record with 221 rushing yards in a game in September.

Steiner is extremely proud of his son, and looks forward to seeing him play in the NFL.

“It’s hard to explain my excitement,” Rick Steiner said, speaking from his home in Georgia. “For me as a dad, it’s a great feeling. We set the bar high for what he wanted to achieve. Even when he’d have success as a kid, I’d say, ‘That’s good, but that ain’t Steiner good.’ He lived up to that, he’s carried that with him, and now he gets the chance to prove it on the professional football field.”

Kyle Hess/KSU Athletics

The Ravens already employ a Pro Bowl blocking fullback in Patrick Ricard, and there are no guarantees that this signing will lead to making the team next fall. But depth is a necessity in a conference as physical as the AFC North, and Rechsteiner is willing to help the team succeed in any way possible.

“I’m willing to do whatever I have to do,” said Rechsteiner, who helped lead Kennesaw State to two Big South Conference championships during his four years in the program. “I’m willing to push the limits and go to the next level in order to make the team, whether that’s as a special teams contributor, fullback, H-back. Wherever they need me, I’m willing to do it.”

The Rechsteiner family has had its share of ups and downs in 2020, including Scott Steiner’s serious heart scare in March. But the current Big Time Wrestling champion has made a remarkable recovery, and he is ecstatic about his nephew’s accomplishment.

“Bronson worked his tail off to get where he’s at,” said Scott Steiner. “He did some awesome work on [NFL] Pro Day, with 35 reps on the bench, which was the best among running backs. He’s quick, too, and he puts in the time to get better. Hopefully it all pays off with the Ravens and he stays in the league for five, ten years. I couldn’t be more proud.”

The Steiners have something in common with another iconic tag team. One half of The Road Warriors—Joseph Laurinaitis, aka Road Warrior Animal—also had a son sign with an NFL team. Animal’s son, James Laurinaitis, enjoyed a successful eight-year run in the NFL after being selected by the Rams in the second round of the 2009 draft.

“It’s unbelievable,” said Rick Steiner. “Bronson called Animal’s son James to talk to him a little bit. He gave Bronson some pointers and helped him out a lot. I stay in touch with some of those guys—Animal, Goldberg, Sting—and Animal called me on Saturday over the weekend to see if I’d heard anything.”

“Animal’s son had a great career, and Bronson’s hopefully on his way, too,” added Scott Steiner. “He’s always intense, and you can always count on him giving 100 percent.”

Considering he is the son of Rick Steiner and the nephew of “Big Poppa Pump,” Rechsteiner was asked if he would ever consider a career in pro wrestling.

“I’m open to it,” said Rechsteiner. “But I know wrestling will always be there for me. It’s always been my dream to carry the family’s legacy in professional sports, and I’m staying focused on taking football as far as I can.”

Justin Barrasso can be reached at JBarrasso@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @JustinBarrasso.