WWE will hold its second pay-per-view without fans on Sunday when Money in the Bank hits the airwaves.

After holding last month’s WrestleMania in an empty WWE Performance Center in Orlando, the company is moving forward with its previously scheduled pay-per-view events despite the global pandemic. The state of Florida gave WWE the go-ahead to resume taping fresh TV content by including pro wrestling under its list of essential businesses and WWE, after initially airing some broadcasts live, has been taping shows in advance at the PC.

Money in the Bank is an annual event for WWE, named after the briefcase to be won in a ladder match that grants you a title opportunity whenever you want to cash it in. This year, the men’s and women’s ladder matches were pre-taped at WWE’s Stamford, Conn., headquarters, known as Titan Towers. While the briefcase will be suspended above a ring that sits on the roof of the office building, the match will begin on the building’s ground floor and the wrestlers will work their way up to the roof.

WWE has not announced where the other matches on the card will take place, but it seems logical that they would be filmed at the Performance Center.

Full match card

Fatal 4-Way match for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The New Day (Big E and Kofi Kingston) (c) vs. The Miz and John Morrison vs. The Forgotten Sons (Steve Cutler, Jaxson Ryker, and/or Wesley Blake) vs. Lucha House Party (Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado)

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship match: Bayley (c) vs. Tamina

WWE Universal Championship match: Braun Strowman (c) vs. Bray Wyatt

WWE Championship match: Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Seth Rollins

Women’s “Money in the Bank” ladder match: Carmella, Shayna Baszeler, Nia Jax, Asuka, Dana Brooke, Lacey Evans

Men’s “Money in the Bank” ladder match: Daniel Bryan, King Corbin, Otis, Aleister Black, AJ Styles, Rey Mysterio

How to watch

Date: Sunday, May 10

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

Run time: WWE is advertising that the first installment of its five-part documentary about The Undertaker will air at about 10 p.m. ET, so the show should last around three hours.

Live stream: WWE Network