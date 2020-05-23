It’s not what AEW initially had planned for its big first anniversary show, but Double or Nothing will go forward on Saturday in Jacksonville.

The show was supposed to return to the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas but was forced to move to AEW’s temporary home of Daily’s Place due to the pandemic. Even with the ongoing crisis, AEW executive vice president Cody Rhodes told reporters Thursday that the card for the show is “90%” the same as what had originally been planned.

There are eight matches on the card, plus one slated for the “Buy In” pre-show. There are three title matches (including a bout to crown the inaugural TNT Champion), plus several highly anticipated non-title matches. Of particular interest are the nine-man ladder match with a future AEW World Championship match on the line and the Elite vs. Inner Circle “Stadium Stampede” match that will take place inside the vacant TIAA Bank Field, the Jaguars’ home located adjacent to Daily’s Place.

Two injuries suffered Wednesday on Dynamite forced changes to the card. Britt Baker has been forced out of her scheduled match against Kris Statlander due to a knee injury and replaced by Penelope Ford. Rey Fenix was also injured on Wednesday and will be replaced in the ladder match by Joey Janela.

How to watch

Start time: 8 p.m. ET (“Buy In” begins at 7 p.m. ET)

Location: Daily’s Place (Jacksonville)

PPV info: Unlike WWE events, “Double or Nothing” is a traditional pay-per-view. Viewers in the United States and Canada can purchase the show on B/R Live. In the rest of the world, the event is available through FITE.tv. The cost is $50.

Full match card