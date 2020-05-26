Despite Ronda Rousey's recent comments over "ungrateful" WWE fans, Triple H says there are no ill feelings toward her.

Triple H spoke to TMZ Sports about Rousey's departure from the promotion and why he's not saying goodbye to her yet.

"I think Ronda's in a place in her personal life where she's figuring some things out," he said.

"But, the thing with Ronda is you never know what she is saying. Is she attacking the business really or is she attacking the business because she knows that's what will light up the fans that love the business?"

Last year, Rousey acknowledged her WWE future by stating that she wanted to have a baby with her husband Travis Browne before she returned to the ring. She has not participated in a WWE match since Wrestlemania 35 when her 231-day streak as Raw Women's Champion ended in defeat to Becky Lynch.

In April, Rousey said fans were not thankful enough for what she brought to the table.

"What am I doing it for if I'm not being able to spend my time and energy on my family, but instead spending my time and my energy on a bunch of f---ing ungrateful fans that don't even appreciate me?" she said.

She went on to add that she didn't know if she would want to return to wrestling after having a baby, and if she did, she would only come back part-time due to the difficult schedule that kept her on the road 200 days a year.

If Rousey returns, WWE's plan for a possible rematch between her and Lynch could be altered since Lynch announced earlier this month that she's pregnant. Lynch was the longest-ever reigning Raw women's champion after holding the title for 399 days.

No matter what happens, Triple H said WWE will welcome Rousey back with open arms.

"We still have a great relationship on everything [with Ronda] and when she is ready, absolutely [we'll have her back]."