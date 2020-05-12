Becky Lynch announced she is pregnant on the broadcast of WWE Raw on Monday.

Lynch, 33 will be stepping away from the ring after holding the Raw Women's title 399 days. She will cede the title to Asuka, who won the women's Money in the Bank match on Sunday night.

"I'm torn between joy and sadness, because I'm at a place in my life where things are about to change and I needed to do something about it," Lynch said.

Lynch has been with WWE since 2013. She is engaged to fellow WWE star Seth Rollins.

"I've always, always wanted kids," Lynch told PEOPLE. "I'm just so career-focused that it became one of those things that, when you're chasing a dream for so long, I always wondered, 'Am I going to get around to it? Is it going to happen for me?'"

Lynch won the WWE title in a victory over Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 35 in April 2019. She is the longest-ever reigning Raw women's champion.