WWE will hold its third pay-per-view without fans on Sunday when NXT TakeOver: In Your House hits the airwaves.

This year's NXT TakeOver: In Your House is the 29th in event history, though it's the 25th anniversary of the first In Your House pay-per-view. It will take place at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida. This will be the first In Your House event since 1999.

Full match card

NXT Championship Bracket Brawl: Adam Cole (c) vs. The Velveteen Dream

NXT Women's Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Io Shirai

NXT Women's Championship: Tommaso Ciampa vs. Karrion Kross with Scarlett

NXT North American Championship: Keith Lee (c) vs. Johnny Gargano

NXT North American Championship: Finn Bálor vs. Damian Priest

NXT North American Championship: Mia Yim, Tegan Nox & Shotzi Blackheart vs. Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai & Raquel González

How to watch

Date: Sunday, June 7

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

Live stream: WWE Network