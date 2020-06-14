WWE is delivering "The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever" when Randy Orton takes on Edge during Sunday night's Backlash.

The pay-per-view event will be held at WWE's Performance Center in Orlando without fans amid the coronavirus pandemic. Edge and Orton's match might not quite be the greatest ever, but it could be one of the best of the year. This marks Edge's biggest wrestling match since he returned from his nine-year retirement. He appeared at Royal Rumble in January and then faced Orton in a brutal Last Man Standing match in April.

How to Watch WWE Backlash:

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Live Stream: You can watch the pay-per-view event on WWE Network

Other notable matches at Backlash include Asuka defending the Raw Women’s Championship against Nia Jax and Drew McIntyre defending the WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley.

Ahead of the pay-per-view event, the Backlash Kickoff Show will air at 6:30 p.m. ET on WWE Network.

MATCH CARD: