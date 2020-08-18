WWE

WWE star Sonya Deville has been granted a temporary injunction against kidnapping suspect Phillip A. Thomas II, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

The Times reports Deville, whose real name is Daria Berenato, filed the petition for stalking protection Monday. The documents reportedly outlined her encounter with Thomas at her Florida home early Sunday morning and threatening messages he had sent her prior to the incident.

A court motion filed by prosecutors to hold Thomas without bail also stated WWE star Mandy Rose, whose real name is Amanda Saccomanno, was with Berenato on Sunday.

Berenato said her security alarm went off at 2:41 a.m. ET Sunday morning and alerted her that her family room door was open. She stepped onto her back porch and saw Thomas holding a knife and pepper spray.

"What are doing, what do you want?" Berenato said she yelled at Thomas before he began walking toward her.

"That is when I realized this person was not here to rob me, he was there to hurt me," she wrote.

After Thomas approached her, Berenato ran to Saccomanno's room, woke her up and they fled in a vehicle. Berenato then called 911 and authorities found Thomas still in the house with a knife, plastic zip ties, duct tape, mace and other items. He told deputies he had planned to take the homeowner hostage.

In the documents, Berenato said that she discovered Thomas had sent her hundreds of messages on Instagram.

"The nature of the messages from this account were obsessive, suicidal, idolizing, saying, 'You are the only person I will ever love,' " Berenato wrote.

Thomas, a South Carolina resident, was arrested Sunday and charged with kidnapping. He reportedly planned the attempted kidnapping for eight months.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, Thomas entered Berenato's home around midnight by cutting a hole in the patio screen, then entered through a sliding glass door around 2:43 a.m. ET after seeing her go to sleep.

"The defendant admitted that his intention was to take Mrs. Berenato hostage by spraying her (with) pepper spray, binding her hands with the zip ties, and wrapping duct tape around her arms to prevent from fighting back," the prosecution motion stated, per the Times.