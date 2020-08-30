Just one week after SummerSlam, WWE is holding another pay-per-view. This time it’s Payback, the first Payback-branded event since 2017.

For the first time eve, Keith Lee will have a singles match on a main-roster PPV. Lee dropped the NXT Championship to Karrion Kross at NXT TakeOver XXX and showed up two nights later on Raw, where he started feuding with Randy Orton. After enjoying a few standout moments in the five-man team match at Survivor Series in November, Lee will have the spotlight to himself on the big stage against one of the top names in WWE.

Lee credits his performance at Survivor Series with helping to jumpstart his push to the top of NXT card that eventually led to his current spot on the Raw roster.

“Roman doesn’t get enough credit for what he means to this sport,” Lee told SI.com in June. “And he went above-and-beyond to make that moment. The simple gesture of our fist bump, he turned that into magic. That was the start of something very special for me. He is such a superstar that he made that moment overshadow everything else that happened in that match, and I won’t forget it.”

The main draw at Payback will be the in-ring return of Roman Reigns, who made a surprise appearance at SummerSlam at the end of the Bray Wyatt-Braun Strowman match, exhibiting a new edge in a post-bell beatdown of the competitors. All three men will face off in a No Holds Barred match for Wyatt’s Universal Championship.

Full match card

Keith Lee vs. Randy Orton

WWE Universal Championship match: “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns (No Holds Barred Triple Threat match)

WWE United States Championship match: Apollo Crews (c) vs. Bobby Lashley

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match: Sasha Banks and Bayley (c) vs. Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Aug. 30

Location: Amway Arena, Orlando

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

Live stream: WWE Network