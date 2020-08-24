The Big Dog has a new bite

WWE fans have spent years begging for Roman Reigns to be a bad guy. It looks like they finally got their wish.

Reigns is easily the most divisive wrestler in the company, as evidenced by the existence of a 5,400-word Wikipedia article titled “Persona and reception of Roman Reigns.” Reigns debuted in WWE as a member of the villainous faction The Shield with Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose but ever since the group’s breakup has been positioned as a hero. A wrestler’s on-screen portrayal is usually a reflection of how they are received by fans, but not in Reigns’s case.

Until fairly recently (more on that later), fans were never really given a good reason why they should root for Reigns. He wasn’t very compelling on the microphone. His matches were built around two moves—the spear and the Superman punch—that are boring and uncreative. And yet WWE kept pushing him to the top of the card.

For years, WWE fans made their disdain for Reigns known by booing him lustily, and so they thought it only made sense for WWE to lean into that and present Reigns as an on-screen villain. He was already despised by large segments of the crowd, why not make that reaction even stronger by giving people a legitimate reason to hate him?

As Vince McMahon and the rest of the WWE power structure continued forcing Reigns to be what fans didn’t want him to, they reacted by greeting Reigns with hearty boos—or even worse, sometimes just complete indifference. When Reigns and Samoa Joe closed out Backlash in 2018 with a dud of a match, fans in the arena started walking out in the middle of it. WWE’s insistence on pushing Reigns never slowed, though. Three months later, Reigns captured the Universal Championship from Brock Lesnar.

Two months after that, though, fans finally had a reason to root for Reigns when he announced that he had been diagnosed with leukemia as a younger man and now the cancer had returned. Reigns stepped out of character, addressed the crowd as Joe Anoa'i and relinquished the title.

When he returned in February 2019, Reigns was finally legitimate babyface. And then the pandemic hit. Reigns, hesitant to put his health and the health of he and his wife’s newborn twins at risk, pulled out of his scheduled Universal Championship match against Goldberg at WrestleMania 36 in April.

Reigns was off TV for five months—until Sunday night. To close out SummerSlam, Reigns made a surprise return after the conclusion of the Braun Strowman-Bray Wyatt match. Even more surprising, he did it as a villain.

While it’s impossible to know how Reigns’s character will be presented going forward, those unprovoked chair shots are 100% heel behavior. If WWE does go ahead with packaging Reigns as a true villain, it could breathe new life into what has been a stagnant television product. There was already a built-in storyline around Reigns’s pursuit to regain the Universal title (he absolutely would have won the match against Goldberg at WrestleMania, which instead was won by his replacement, Strowman). Resuming that pursuit as a man driven by vengeance is a much more interesting story.

TV ratings for WWE’s two flagship shows (Raw and SmackDown) have been in the tank ever since production was forced to move into an empty venue. An early May episode of Raw, the last before the Money in the Bank pay-per-view, drew just 1.686 million viewers, the fewest of any episode in the show’s 27-year, 1,400-episode run.

But there’s hope for WWE to bring back some of the eyeballs it lost during the dull period of fan-less shows. Its new “ThunderDome” TV set at Orlando’s Amway Center, is a legitimately awesome viewing experience and, most importantly, allows fans to make their voices heard during shows once again. When Roman Reigns comes out this Friday on SmackDown, expect the boos to be as vociferous as ever. Just this time the fans will be happy to be booing.

The best of SI

The Sixers got embarrassed in their sweep at the hands of the Celtics but their problems run deeper than just coach Brett Brown. ... Burning NBA draft questions after the lottery. ... The Rockies could take advantage of a weird season to make a postseason run.

Around the sports world

A Mike Trout rookie card set a new record for the highest-priced trading card ever. ... The Nationals fired an employee at their Dominican academy for throwing coffee on a woman in a convenience store. ... If you think fans are going to abide by mask requirements at football games this fall, look at how many people took theirs off when the Chiefs opened their practice to fans. ... A new MMA event called Fight Circus made its debut over the weekend and featured such bizarre bouts as a 2-on-1 match.

Luka’s game-winner was a DAGGER

All-out effort

Like a ton of bricks

Pat McAfee wrestled his first WWE match and looked like a natural

The Padres hit FIVE grand slams in six games

Brotherly love

There’s nothing Greinke loves more than this

What a laser

I shot 43 on nine holes on Saturday morning and didn’t even do this

Juuuuust a bit down the middle

Kayaking down an incredibly narrow river

Not sports

A cliff collapsed at the Grand Canyon and revealed a set of footprints 313 million years old. ... Researchers at University College London have set a new record for fastest internet speed. ... Singer-songwriter Justin Townes Earle has died at age 38.

First look at the Robert Pattinson Batman

What your mask looks like under a microscope

A good song

Email dan.gartland@si.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.