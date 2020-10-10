2020 WWE Draft Results

The 2020 WWE Draft is in the books, giving us a first look at where the superstars are headed next.

Over 60 superstars and tag teams were split into two talent pools for the draft, which starts on Friday's SmackDown and concludes on Monday Night Raw. More than 20 superstars were eligible to be drafted on Friday night, while over 30 more can be selected on Monday.

Roman Reigns, Sasha Banks, AJ Styles, The New Day and The Miz & John Morrison headlined Friday's stacked pool. Monday's squad includes Charlotte Flair, Randy Orton, Braun Stroman, Natalya, the Street Profits and more.

For every two picks that SmackDown selects, Raw will get three picks. Under draft rules, tag teams will count as one pick unless Fox or USA Network request to take one superstar from the team. Any undrafted superstars will immediately be declared free agents and able to sign with the brand of their choosing.

Some of WWE's biggest stars have been drafted with the first overall pick throughout the years. Dwayne "the Rock" Johnson went to SmackDown as the top pick in the 2002 draft. John Cena (2005), Seth Rollins (2016) and Becky Lynch (2019) were drafted to Monday Night Raw at No. 1.

Friday's edition of the 2020 WWE Draft will air on Fox, and USA Network will broadcast Monday's show.

Draft Results - Friday, Oct. 9

Round 1:

Raw selections: Drew McIntyre, Asuka, The Hurt Business

SmackDown selections: Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins

Round 2:

Raw selections: AJ Styles, Naomi, Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler

SmackDown selections: Sasha Banks, Bianca Belair

Round 3: