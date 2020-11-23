I remember watching The Undertaker debut when I was a kid. And now, 30 years later, I’m almost 40. Meanwhile, my son is six. Guess who his favorite wrestler is? Yep.

Raj as The Undertaker for Halloween Robin Lundberg

In a day and age where everything seems to come and go, that is some serious staying power. The Undertaker debuted with The Millon Dollar Man and took on Hulk Hogan, Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, John Cena, Roman Reigns, and everyone in between.

He’s been in the game from 8-bit to Playstation 5. From WrestleMania 7 to WrestleMania 36 (which included 21 straight wins). So seeing him say farewell was almost surreal.

And given it’s the WWE, I think we’ll all wonder whether that was really it. Nevertheless, it was a moment, one I wish could have happened in front of fans, more than any event that hasn’t had them thus far.

However, I think fans worldwide have made their appreciation clear in honoring what was perhaps the most iconic overall professional wrestling career.

There is something about wrestling that brings out the child in all of us. And seeing the fandom from my child made me further recognize The Undertaker’s greatness, as he wasn’t my personal favorite. But when you realize what he’s done over such a long period of time, the legacy is impossible to deny. One that may also feature the best match of all-time against Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 25.

So I say both farewell and thank you to a legend, with one caveat...The Dead Man will clearly live forever.