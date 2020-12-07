WWE Stars Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins Welcome Birth of Their First Child

WWE stars Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins welcomed their first child, Roux, to the world in an Instagram post on Monday.

“Welcome to the world Roux,” the WWE star, 33, captioned an Instagram photo of the infant’s hand. “You are the love of our lives. #andnew.”

The Man made waves in the WWE world last May when she announced that she was pregnant.

“I’m torn between joy and sadness because I’m at a place in my life where things are about to change, and I needed to do something about it,” Lynch said at the time. “You go and be a warrior, because I’m going to go be a mother.”

Lynch and Rollins got engaged in August 2019, after confirming their relationship that year.

The 34-year-old Rollins opened up about his relationship with Lynch in a June 2019 episode of the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast.